Oppenheimer Trims The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Target Price to $64.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $69.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,395,920 shares in the company, valued at $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,183,379 shares of company stock worth $79,577,951 in the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.