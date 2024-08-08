Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Organon & Co. updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 2.1 %

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $24.08.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Organon & Co.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.