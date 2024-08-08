Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR traded up C$0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,544. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.73. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$15.42 and a one year high of C$25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,670. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

