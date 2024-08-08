Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.10

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.
