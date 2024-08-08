Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of PLTR opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 219.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,164,396 shares of company stock valued at $108,289,707 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

