Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 10.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) rose 10.8% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 44,568,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 54,660,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,164,396 shares of company stock worth $108,289,707. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

