Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 103 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.30. 279,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,875. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $229.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average of $205.83.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.95.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

