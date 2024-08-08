Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PH traded up $55.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $568.03. 1,418,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,769. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $524.15 and a 200 day moving average of $530.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.69.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

