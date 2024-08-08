Parkland (TSE:PKI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.51

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$35.51 and last traded at C$35.69, with a volume of 316526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76. The company has a market cap of C$6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.73%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

