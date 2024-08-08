Parkside Investments LLC Buys 2,425 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up approximately 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Air Lease worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 108.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:AL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.70. The company had a trading volume of 920,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,249. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

