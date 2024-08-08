Parkside Investments LLC Invests $810,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $256.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

