Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 1,775 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 972.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD stock traded up $7.65 on Thursday, reaching $136.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,401,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,076,531. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.88. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $220.34 billion, a PE ratio of 200.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

