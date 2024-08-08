Parkside Investments LLC Reduces Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after buying an additional 1,042,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after buying an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after buying an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,416,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,271 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHW traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.78. 6,086,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,019,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.