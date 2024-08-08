Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at DA Davidson

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $118.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.69.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Patrick Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Patrick Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Patrick Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

