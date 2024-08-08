PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.28. 9,583,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,687,940. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.