PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Purchases $12,040,540.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 307,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,040,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,079,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,081,833.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 140,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $6,402,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 102,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,580,820.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 365,200 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $16,010,368.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $1,658,700.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,478,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.36 per share, with a total value of $17,894,824.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.65 per share, with a total value of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,690.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.98. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.60.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PBF Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

