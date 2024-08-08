Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) PT Raised to $140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAG

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $159.49 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $179.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.15.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 15,960.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 66,556 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 755,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,259,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $3,742,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.