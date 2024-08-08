Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $92.87 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones 2,004 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

