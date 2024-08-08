Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Chairman Gregory L. Jackson Sells 26,664 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) Chairman Gregory L. Jackson sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $605,272.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,218.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 374,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Perdoceo Education’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

PRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perdoceo Education from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

