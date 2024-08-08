Piper Sandler Upgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Overweight

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $290.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $310.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.24.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $230.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.48 and a 200-day moving average of $323.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 435.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total value of $3,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.