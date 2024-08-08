Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Pizza Pizza Royalty traded as low as C$12.78 and last traded at C$12.80, with a volume of 181186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.34.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$317.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 77.82%. The firm had revenue of C$148.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Announces Dividend
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pizza Pizza Royalty
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.