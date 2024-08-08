Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Pizza Pizza Royalty traded as low as C$12.78 and last traded at C$12.80, with a volume of 181186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.34.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$317.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 77.82%. The firm had revenue of C$148.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Announces Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.90%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

