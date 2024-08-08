Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Porch Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Porch Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 427,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,750. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PRCH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $3.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,186.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

