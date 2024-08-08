PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $10.38 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00100860 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010170 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.