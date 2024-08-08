Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Premier Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Premier Financial has a payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Premier Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $23.46 on Thursday. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $840.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,695.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

