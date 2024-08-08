Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.45 EPS.
Primoris Services Trading Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.76. 466,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,505. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.08. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Primoris Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Primoris Services
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.