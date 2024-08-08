Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.45 EPS.

Primoris Services Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.76. 466,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,505. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.08. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,548.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,548.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,831 shares of company stock worth $2,807,646 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

