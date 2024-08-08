Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 319.3% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PFG traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,808. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average is $80.98.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

