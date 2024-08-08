PROS (NYSE:PRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,377,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 524% from the previous session’s volume of 381,262 shares.The stock last traded at $19.55 and had previously closed at $19.53.

Several research firms recently commented on PRO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.37 million, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PROS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 519,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 1,874.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 66,937 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,250,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PROS by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

