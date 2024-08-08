Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $86.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PB. Compass Point boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens raised Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.81.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

PB stock opened at $69.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

