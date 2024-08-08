Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 185,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.13. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,137,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,831,650. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $202,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.