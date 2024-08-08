Public Equities L.P. Invus Sells 63,564 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 63,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $13,984.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,146,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,203.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Public Equities L.P. Invus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 164,523 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $31,259.37.

On Monday, July 29th, Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 363,949 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $87,347.76.

On Friday, July 26th, Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 258,335 shares of GlycoMimetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $62,000.40.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of GLYC opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLYC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Capital One Financial cut shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 61.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 204,227 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Stories

