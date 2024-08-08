Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $78.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,839,000 after buying an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after buying an additional 455,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,584,000 after buying an additional 259,694 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,590,000 after buying an additional 1,674,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

