pufETH Price Hits $2,608.24 on Exchanges (PUFETH)

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One pufETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,608.24 or 0.04225247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pufETH has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $388.23 million and $1.66 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pufETH alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About pufETH

pufETH’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 493,955 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 493,928.41420396. The last known price of pufETH is 2,392.46159045 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,088,134.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pufETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pufETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pufETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.