Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Up 18%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 103,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 217,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $833.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 97.8% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

