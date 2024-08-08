Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE JBT opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $113.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,522,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,581,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

