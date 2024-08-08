Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Issued By Wedbush

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ventas in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ventas’ FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VTR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Ventas Stock Up 1.1 %

VTR stock opened at $57.80 on Tuesday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,512,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $73,517,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,967,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after acquiring an additional 802,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,486,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,091,000 after acquiring an additional 588,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, insider Peter J. Bulgarelli 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Peter J. Bulgarelli 668 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,633 shares of company stock worth $3,306,585 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.37%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

