Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Issued By Wedbush

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 223.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth $6,088,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 105.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 36,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

