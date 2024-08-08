Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $31.05 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00003755 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $226.19 million and $31.05 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.32 or 0.04254035 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00036190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012728 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,265,990 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.