Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QLYS. Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.92.

Shares of QLYS traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $127.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,761. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.32. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $121.64 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,748,000 after buying an additional 83,504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after acquiring an additional 72,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Qualys by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

