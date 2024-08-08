Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 493.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 229,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth about $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 0.8 %

Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.97. The stock had a trading volume of 193,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

