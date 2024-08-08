Radio Caca Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.81 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $53.81 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001456 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,046,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

