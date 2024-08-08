Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $833.0 million-$837.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.6 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Rapid7 to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.75.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.77. 635,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,147. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

