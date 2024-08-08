Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.0 million-$211.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.2 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.200 EPS.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Rapid7 stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,147. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.75.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

