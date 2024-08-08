Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.0 million-$211.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.2 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.200 EPS.
Rapid7 Stock Performance
Rapid7 stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,147. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.
