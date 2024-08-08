Raymond James Boosts ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target to $158.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $29.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.62. 512,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,976. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $78.28 and a 1 year high of $152.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.36 and a 200 day moving average of $107.32.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $566.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.15 million. Analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,839 shares of company stock worth $1,546,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 242,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 66,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

