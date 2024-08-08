Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.60, but opened at $28.70. Rayonier shares last traded at $29.52, with a volume of 186,722 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 53.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rayonier by 83.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Rayonier by 488.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

