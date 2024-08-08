RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to $99.00

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC assumed coverage on RB Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.29.

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $74.32. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.91. RB Global has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $81.87.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RB Global will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,104 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,724.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,272 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in RB Global by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

