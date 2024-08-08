RB Global (NYSE:RBA) PT Raised to $98.00 at Raymond James

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RBA. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Get RB Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RBA

RB Global Trading Up 1.2 %

RB Global stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 530,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. RB Global has a 12-month low of $55.67 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.91.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RB Global will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,724.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $293,360.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,724.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,867 shares of company stock worth $3,370,272. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,497 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,564,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,590,000 after acquiring an additional 114,225 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RB Global by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,920,000 after buying an additional 2,655,388 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of RB Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,627,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,143,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,881,000 after buying an additional 168,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.