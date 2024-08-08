RDA Financial Network Has $434,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Comcast were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.01.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,522,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,486,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

