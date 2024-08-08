RDA Financial Network Makes New $209,000 Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

JEPQ stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $50.65. 1,654,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4268 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.