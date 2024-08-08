RDA Financial Network Sells 146 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Busey Bank now owns 196,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 25,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 9,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,549,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589,408. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day moving average is $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.79.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

