Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:O traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,674,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $61.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

